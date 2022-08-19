For the third year in a row, West Hollywood’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been canceled.

The decision to cancel the celebration for the third consecutive time is due to health concerns related to COVID-19, as well as the rising number of monkeypox cases across the nation.

The annual event has grown in popularity over the years and is one of the world’s largest celebrations of its kind. Thousands of people travel from across the nation to attend, but the future of the event is on shaky ground.

The decision to cancel this year’s Carnaval was apparently made several weeks ago during a West Hollywood City Council budget meeting, according to Deadline. One city councilor said overseeing the security for the event is costly and the logistics of the sprawling event might just be too much for the city to handle.

West Hollywood is struggling financially, city leaders say, and the massive event may have outpaced the cash-strapped city’s ability to keep up.

It’s unclear if we’ve seen the last of Halloween Carnaval, which began in humble fashion more than 30 years ago in West Hollywood as a celebration of the city’s diverse culture and community.