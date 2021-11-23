Citing progress, ports of L.A., Long Beach again postpone imposing fees on containers left on docks

Trucks drive beneath cargo containers stacked on a container ship at the Port of Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2021 in San Pedro. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles have again postponed imposing fees on containers left on docks too long, citing progress in moving the cargo from marine terminals.

The decision was made after a meeting Monday between the U.S. port envoy, John D. Porcari, industry stakeholders and officials of the adjacent ports, the Port of Long Beach said in a press release.

The “container dwell fee” will now not be considered before Nov. 29.

“Since the fee was announced on Oct. 25, the two ports have seen a decline of 33% combined in aging cargo on the docks,” the statement said. “The executive directors of both ports are satisfied with the progress thus far and will reassess fee implementation after another week of monitoring data.”

The fee was imposed by the harbor commissions of both ports as a measure to help ease congestion that has left dozens of ships waiting offshore.