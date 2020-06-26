City attorney drops all charges against anti-Trump protest group that LAPD spied on

Demonstrators from the Refuse Fascism movement march calling for the end of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump in Los Angeles on Nov. 4, 2017. (Credit: Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images)

All remaining criminal charges against demonstrators who blocked a section of the 101 Freeway in protest of President Trump in 2017 have been dismissed, ending a years-long legal drama that revealed Los Angeles police placed an informant inside of a non-violent political group, officials said Thursday.

Members of the group Refuse Fascism were charged with criminal trespass in late 2017, after eight of their members blocked a section of the 101 Freeway during a protest, records show.

The LAPD launched an investigation of the group in advance of planned protests to mark the one-year anniversary of Trump’s election victory. Court records reviewed by The Times last year showed police sent an informant to infiltrate the group during four meetings at an Echo Park church the next month.

Public outrage over the LAPD’s tactics led Chief Michel Moore to put additional safeguards in place when investigators deploy confidential informants in sensitive locations, including churches or among political groups. Moore ultimately determined the investigation was not in violation of department policy, however.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.