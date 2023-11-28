Firefighters responded to a massive fire burning in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The fire erupted around 3:25 a.m. and involved a “city-block-sized area” of structures in the 1500 block of East Vernon Avenue, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A fire burning in the Central-Alameda neighborhood is seen on Nov. 28, 2023. (Key News)

Additional structures are threatened on all sides, the alert stated.

Over 140 firefighters were assigned to the incident and are making good progress, the fire department stated at 4:30 a.m.

Crews assisted residents who were asked to evacuate their homes during the firefight.

One resident told KTLA that a neighbor woke them up as the fire was raging.

“He hopped the fence, got on top of the roof and then he banged on our window,” the resident said.

The neighbor told them there was a fire, so she woke up her husband and went outside and saw the flames threatening their home.

“I just thank God that he saved our home,” her husband said.

The fire was declared a knockdown after 1 hour and 18 minutes, according to the fire department.

The fire started at a multi-family residential building that was in the framing stages of construction.

A small number of neighboring structures sustained mostly exterior damage, the fire department stated.

There was no word on what may have caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.