City controller candidate Rob Wilcox says he was attacked outside L.A. City Hall

Rob Wilcox, a candidate for city controller and a spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney’s office, was the target of an unprovoked attack near City Hall on Friday, he said.

Wilcox said he was walking near 1st and Los Angeles streets around noon when an “extremely agitated and angry” man approached him and began shouting. The man began shoving him and called him a slur, Wilcox said.

Wilcox said he ran into the street and tried to get to flag down a car, but no one would stop. The man followed him into the street and continued to shove him, Wilcox said.

At one point, the man kicked Wilcox in the shin, Wilcox said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.