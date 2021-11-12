City Council OKs tweaks to L.A. COVID vaccine proof mandate, moves to remove malls from the list

The Los Angeles City Council on Friday voted to make changes to the city’s sweeping COVID-19 vaccine proof mandate that went into effect for many indoor venues earlier this week.

Notably, the council members voted 10-0 to ask the city attorney’s office to make clear that the SafePassLA vaccine verification requirement applies to all patrons aged 12 or older.

When the ordinance was drafted, COVID-19 vaccines were not yet available to younger children and it didn’t specify an age for those required to show vaccine proof, but communications from Mayor Eric Garcetti had been saying that the rules apply to residents 12 and older.

The council also asked to remove malls and shopping centers from the list of indoor locations that must check for proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The council members also authorized the L.A. Department of Building and Safety to issue administrative citations for violations, and added a provision requiring businesses who receive a notice or violation to place the notice at their entrance for 30 days.

While the new rules are currently in effect, L.A. officials said they won’t cite noncompliant businesses at first, to give them time to adjust.

Beginning Nov. 29, venues can be issued a citation for not implementing the requirement, and may be fined $1,000 for a second violation, $2,000 for a third violation and $5,000 for a fourth and each subsequent violation.

Council members on Friday also backed transferring $400,000 for outreach and inspections, $184,207 for salaries and marketing and $500,000 for VaxUp LA program.

The mayor will need to approve the new updates before they could go into effect.

L.A.’s vaccine verification requirements are one of the nation’s strictest.

Angelenos are now being asked to show proof of full vaccination at indoor areas including restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, concert venues, convention centers, card rooms, museums, play areas, spas, salons and indoor city facilities.

The new rules came after the L.A. City Council passed an ordinance that Garcetti signed.

The city’s requirements affect many more locations than L.A. County’s, which last week started requiring proof of full vaccination at only bars, lounges, nightclubs, breweries, wineries and distilleries.

In the city, those who self-attest to having a medical or religious reason for not getting vaccinated can instead provide a negative coronavirus test taken during the 72 hours before entering an indoor space.

Unvaccinated patrons who don’t qualify for an exemption can still opt to use outdoor areas of the venues. And they can be allowed to briefly go inside the location to use the restroom, place an order or pick up an item if they’re masked.

What can you show as proof of vaccination?

According to L.A. County’s health department, the following are acceptable forms of vaccine proof:

The white CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card

The yellow World Health Organization vaccine card

Documentation of vaccination from a health care provider

A California Immunization Registry (CAIR2) vaccination record

A digital vaccination record issued by California Department of Public Health

A digital vaccination record from an approved company like Healthvana, Carbon Health, CommonPass, CLEAR Health Pass or VaxYes.

People can also show a photocopy of their vaccine card or a photo of it on their phone.