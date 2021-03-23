City expected to close Echo Park Lake to clear homeless encampment, remove more than 100 tents

Under a veil of secrecy, Los Angeles city officials and homeless services providers are rushing to move as many homeless people as possible from Echo Park Lake this week in advance of an expected sweep to remove more than 100 tents and fence the entire park for repairs.

City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who has said he planned to close the park, has declined to confirm the timetable, but a source with direct knowledge of the process told The Times that the city plans to clear the encampment Thursday, fence the park and close it for renovations.

O’Farrell spokesman Tony Arranaga declined to confirm that date, saying only that the city has been working to move people from the area into hotels.

“When official notices of the closure are posted by the Department of Recreation and Parks, our office will alert the public and the media,” Arranaga said.

