City of Azusa never told residents about 2018 ransomware attack on police department

The recent ransomware attack that spilled thousands of sensitive Azusa Police Department files online was not the first time hackers demanding money had infiltrated the agency’s computer systems.

Related Content Ransomware hack targeted sensitive Azusa Police Department data

In response to queries from The Times, city officials acknowledged this week that foreign hackers seized control of the police dispatch system and other data for more than a week in 2018.

The attack forced Azusa to rely on other departments for help with 911 operations and cost the city more than $50,000, but officials never informed citizens it occurred.

“We did not make a public statement and did not have to file anything legally because we could confirm that no data was migrated out” of the police servers, said city manager Sergio Gonzalez.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.