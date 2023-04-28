The City of Hermosa Beach will consider a plan to change the start times of parking meters by two hours next month.

The start time to pay to park is 10 a.m. but under the new plan, drivers would have to start paying at 8 a.m.

Some surfers against the motion say that they will most likely end up finding parking on residential streets.

City officials believe that starting the parking meter pay time two hours earlier will help free up parking spaces in the small 1.4 square mile city where parking is always a challenge.

The city is expected to make $1.8 million from a parking rate increase approved earlier this year.

The city council will vote on the issue on May 9.