One person was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in the City of Industry Monday morning that sheared a fire hydrant, creating a massive geyser.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on the 13000 block of E. Temple Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into a light post and a fire hydrant.

Video from Sky5 showed water spewing from the sheared hydrant, propelling it dozens of feet into the air and flooding the roadway.

A crash in the City of Industry sheared a fire hydrant and sent water dozens of feet into the air on May 22, 2023. (KTLA)

Water continued to shoot up from the damaged hydrant for nearly an hour before crews shut it off.

Details about the circumstances leading up to the crash are limited, by officials confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Their condition is unclear.

The crash is under investigation.