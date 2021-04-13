City of L.A. halts Johnson & Johnson vaccine following reports of unusual blood clots

The city of Los Angeles has stopped administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended Tuesday that the shot be paused after extremely rare cases of blood clots, an official said Tuesday.

L.A. Deputy Mayor Jeff Gorell said in a tweet that any person that had a Johnson & Johnson vaccine scheduled for Tuesday at any of the nine city-operated sites, will be given a different COVID-19 vaccine instead.

City of Los Angeles will pause use of Johnson & Johnson #COVID vaccine today, until further notice, at all sites throughout the City. Any previous appointments made today will be honored w/ another vaccine. Details will be available later this morning at @MayorOfLA — 𝐉eff 𝐆orell (@JeffGorell) April 13, 2021

The CDC and the FDA are investigating six cases of the unusual blood clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccinations in women.

CDC officials said anyone who recently received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be on the lookout for symptoms.

“If you received the vaccine and developed severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath you should contact your medical provider and seek medical treatment,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, CDC Deputy Director said.

