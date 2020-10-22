City of L.A. hires outside law firm to investigate sexual misconduct claims against Garcetti advisor

Rick Jacobs attends the All In For The 99% event in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. (David Livingston / Getty Images)

The city of Los Angeles has hired an outside law firm to investigate allegations that Rick Jacobs, a longtime political consultant to Mayor Eric Garcetti, sexually harassed an L.A. police officer who served as a bodyguard for Garcetti.

Word of the hiring comes as new accusations of misconduct by Jacobs surfaced this week.

“Our office has retained an outside investigator to do an independent investigation,” Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for City Atty. Mike Feuer, said Wednesday. He declined to provide any further details.

Two other sources told The Times that the city has retained Leslie Ellis of the Ellis & Makus law firm, who is a specialist in sensitive workplace investigations, to examine the allegations involving Jacobs. She is seeking to interview the LAPD officer who made the initial complaint and others, the sources said.

