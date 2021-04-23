City of L.A. plans to appeal judge’s order to provide shelter for entire Skid Row homeless population by fall

The city of Los Angeles plans to file an appeal against a sweeping order by a federal judge that demanded urgent action to get people off skid row, according to court papers filed Friday.

The preliminary injunction from Judge David O. Carter calls for the city and county of L.A. to offer housing or shelter to everyone on skid row by the middle of October. It also requires the city to put $1 billion in escrow — roughly the sum that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had pledged would go to homelessness initiatives in his upcoming budget.

Rob Wilcox, spokesman for the city attorney’s office, declined to comment on the notice of an appeal Friday afternoon.

The legal documents filed as of midday Friday do not lay out an argument against the judge’s order, but Garcetti and other city officials have publicly challenged the feasibility of putting aside $1 billion.

