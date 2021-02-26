City of L.A. to switch street sweeping to every other week, starting Monday

A parking enforcement officer tickets a car parked in an area scheduled for street sweeping in an undated photo. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The city of Los Angeles will be switching its street sweeping operations from a weekly to a bi-weekly schedule, starting Monday, officials announced Friday.

StreetsLA, which oversees the city’s street sweeping operations, attributes the change to cost pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic and staff reductions.

To help Angelenos adjust to the change, the city is using an app, called MyLA311, in addition to an email reminder system. By entering an email and street address, residents will receive a notification 24 hours before their street will be swept.

Angelenos can also find a map of street sweeping dates and times on the Bureau of Street Services’ StreetsLA website and sign up for email reminders for when it’s time to move your car.

StreetsLA will also send notifications to City Council offices, the city Department of Transportation, neighborhood councils and through social media posts on Nextdoor and Know Your Community Platform, the agency said.

The city had previously relaxed its parking enforcements related to street sweeping in March, due to the stay-at-home order, but its usual rules were put back in place in mid-October.

More information related to street sweeping can also be found by calling L.A.’s 311 call center Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.