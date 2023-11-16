The city of Long Beach was hacked on Tuesday.

In a press release, the city confirmed that a preliminary investigation showed that “a network security incident occurred.”

As a result, the city is taking systems offline “for upwards of several days,” although email and phone systems were “generally” expected to remain available. Emergency calls to 911 and calls to 562-435-6711 for non-emergency city services will also continue to work.

The city’s website, however, is experiencing issues, and it was unable to be accessed early Thursday afternoon.

Updates will ultimately be posted to the city’s homepage once available, and news will be published on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram as well.

“As the City works to resolve this incident, the public may experience some delays with systems and services, and we appreciate the public’s patience and understanding of these inconveniences,” the city said.

The hack of the city comes nine months after Long Beach Unified School District was hacked and student data posted online. Los Angeles Unified School District was also the victim of a similar attack late last year.