The City of Los Angeles has opened dedicated cooling centers at many locations throughout the city as temperatures remain at or near triple digits.

According to the city’s Emergency Management Department, the following locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.:

Fred Roberts Recreation Center, located at 4700 South Honduras Street in Central Alameda

Highland Park Recreation Center, located at 6150 Piedmont Avenue in Highland Park

Canoga Park Senior Citizen Center, located at 7326 Jordan Avenue in Canoga Park

Mid-Valley Senior Citizen Center, located at 8825 Kester Avenue in North Hills

According to the Emergency Management Department website, the Canoga Park Senior Citizen Center location will be closed on Monday due to planned repairs.

In addition, department officials announced on Twitter that several L.A. Public Library branches will serve as cooling centers during the peak heat hours (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.), which include:

Mid-Valley Regional Branch, located at 16244 Nordhoff Street in North Hills

North Hollywood Regional Branch, located at 5211 Tujunga Avenue in North Hollywood

Arroyo Seco Regional Branch, located at 6145 North Figueroa Street in Highland Park

Goldwyn-Hollywood Regional Branch, located at 1623 Ivar Avenue in Hollywood

Exposition Park Regional Branch, located at 3900 South Western Avenue in Exposition Park

San Pedro Regional Branch, located at 931 South Gaffey Street in San Pedro

West Los Angeles Regional Branch, located at 11360 Santa Monica Boulevard in Santa Monica

Most cooling centers are served by one or more Metro train or bus lines and the city’s Recreation and Parks facilities are pet-friendly cooling centers.

To view an interactive map that shows “Cool Spots” around Los Angeles, click here.

For more details on heatwaves and how the city handles them, visit the Emergency Management Department website, email Rap.PublicInfo@lacity.org or call 311.