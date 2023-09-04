Happy Birthday, Los Angeles!

The “City of Angels” is celebrating its 242nd birthday on Labor Day, with many on social media sharing happy birthday wishes to the city.

In honor of its 242nd birthday, here are some fun facts about the iconic city.

Original Name

The city of Los Angeles was founded on Sept.4, 1781. It was originally named El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de Los Angeles de Porciúncula, which translates to The Town of Our Lady, the Queen of the Angels of Porciúncula.

Los Angeles Traffic

Everyone knows L.A. traffic is bad, but some may be unaware that being stuck in traffic can also cost money. A study from the Chamber of Commerce found that L.A. workers lose $6,877.72, or nearly $30 a day, due to traffic congestion.

Researchers looked at various factors, including the cost of living and the amount of time spent on the road, to represent the areas where drivers lose the most time and money while driving to work.

On average, L.A. workers spend a little under an hour on the road for a round-trip commute to work.

Los Angeles hosted the Summer Olympics twice

The city is slated to host the Olympic games in 2028 for the third time. The Summer Olympics took place in L.A. in 1932 and 1984.

Los Angeles is the birthplace of the Internet

The first electronic message sent between computers originated at UCLA on Oct. 29, 1969, according to the Pacific Council on International Policy.