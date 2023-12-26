Now that Christmas has passed, it’s time to take the tree down, and fortunately for Angelenos who got themselves a real tree this year, there is an easy and environmentally friendly way to discard them.

The Los Angeles Department of Sanitation and Environment has launched their Christmas tree recycling program as a convenient way of properly and safely recycling Christmas trees, and the first step that one must take to prepare the tree for recycling is removing all decorations and tinsel as well as removing the tree stand.

Then, trees must be cut into pieces, if needed, to fit in the green recycling bin. The final step is to place the tree pieces inside the green bin and put it out for regular pickup.

If the tree is too big to cut and place inside the bin, it can be placed curbside on collection day, sanitation officials said.

Residents of apartment buildings are requested to leave their Christmas trees on the curbside on their neighborhood’s collection day.

Flocked trees and artificial trees cannot be recycled and must be placed in the black container to be taken to a landfill, sanitation officials said.

One-day drop offs are also scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7 at the following locations:

Los Angeles Zoo parking lot

Rancho Cienega Recreation Center, Baldwin Hills

Balboa Sports Center, Encino

Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, Rancho Park

Sunland Park, Sunland

Westchester Municipal Building, Westchester

Additionally, there are three ways to schedule a Christmas tree collection:

Call the department’s 24-hour customer care center at 1-800-773-2489

Visit the MYLA311 website, create a “bulky items” ticket and select “Christmas tree” in the drop-down menu

Make a request by clicking the green Service Request tab on the department’s website, create a “bulky items” ticket and select “Christmas tree” in the drop-down menu

More locations to recycle Christmas trees include at several fire stations across the city (Los Angeles Fire Department Station Nos. 3, 21, 28, 29, 36, 44, 64, 65, 77, 81, 88, 94 and 106) through Jan. 12, and two mulching centers in Lake View Terrace and San Pedro through Jan. 31.

Holiday wrapping paper, cartons, cardboard, plastics 1, 2 and 5 as well as gift boxes are all recyclable and should be placed in the blue bin, sanitation officials said. Items that are not accepted in the blue bin include Styrofoam, other expanded polystyrene products and plastics 3, 4, 6 and 7.

Homes serviced by the L.A. Department of Sanitation and Environment are also allowed to recycle extra cardboard that does not fit in the blue bin until Jan. 31, 2024.

“Please break down your boxes, then cut and tie into four-by-four bundles weighing no more than 30 pounds,” sanitation officials said. “Please place the bundles next to your blue bin, facing the street so our drivers can see them.”

It is illegal to place household hazardous waste, such as electronics and batteries, in collection bins. To dispose of household hazardous waste, visit one of LASAN’s S.A.F.E. Centers.

The Department of Sanitation and Environment recycles Christmas trees and uses them to produce compost and mulch that is then made available to city residents for free.

Christmas tree recycling information for greater Los Angeles County can be found here.