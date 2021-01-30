City of Riverside opens first mass coronavirus vaccination clinic at convention center

People who live and work in Riverside will now have convenient access to the coronavirus vaccine after the city opened its first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday.

The walk-up clinic at the Riverside Convention Center parking lot is expected to administer up to 500 vaccinations each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Saturday and then continuing on weekdays.

“Vaccinations, combined with the continued wearing of a mask and adherence to physical distancing – these are the steps we need to take together as a community to reduce the impact of COVID-19,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said in a statement. “I encourage Riversiders to get vaccinated in accordance with the state’s guidelines so we can stop the spread of the virus and speed our recovery.”

Riverside County also moved into the next phase of vaccination on Saturday, meaning educators and food service workers can finally get the shot.

The city will be administering the Moderna vaccine to people who fall into Phase 1 and the Phase 1B tier 1 category, as well as people 65 years of age and older.

Appointments are required to receive the vaccine. To sign up for an appointment, people can visit vaccine.riversideca.gov.

People 65 and older who get an appointment will need to bring a photo identification card showing their birth date.

Those who get appointments and are eligible because of their work will need to bring an identification badge or letter from work proving eligibility.

Officials caution that vaccine supply and appointments are subject to change depending on availability of doses.

Residents are encouraged to check the city’s website regularly.