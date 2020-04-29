City of Riverside reopens some parks and trails amid coronavirus crisis

Shamel Park on Arlington Avenue in Riverside is seen in a Google Maps Street View image from February 2018.

The city of Riverside has reopened some of its parks after closing them as a safety precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Tuesday.

Riverside County’s public health officer issued two amended orders that enable cities to reopen some parks, trails and other facilities within specific guidelines, the city said in a press release Tuesday. The city has determined which facilities they can open — given that social distancing is observed and face coverings are worn — without violating the orders.

Neighborhood parks, tennis and pickleball courts, trails at Sycamore Canyon and a disc golf course at Martha McLean Park were open as of Tuesday, the city said in a press release Tuesday.

“We know that exercise is a key factor in maintaining good mental health during stressful times, so it is encouraging to see our parks reopening,” city mayor Rusty Bailey said.

Signs have been posted reminding people to maintain six feet of social distancing and to wear a face covering, as required by county orders, officials said.

Still closed are all community and senior centers, Mount Rubidoux, Fairmount Park Golf Course, all gated parks, parking lots, restrooms, drinking fountains, athletic fields and pools.

“Rest assured that Riverside city leaders are weighing all facts to make decisions that are the most prudent for our city, within the context of State and County orders,” Mayor Pro Tem Erin Edwards said.

The announcement comes a week after private and public golf courses in the county were allowed to reopen with certain restrictions as of April 20.

If social distancing is not maintained and people do not wear face coverings, the parks could be closed again, officials warned.

