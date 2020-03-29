City of Torrance offers to deliver groceries to at-risk community members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting Tuesday, Torrance residents who are seniors, have a disability or have underlying health conditions can request to have groceries delivered to their door by city employees.

In announcing the service on Sunday, officials said they want to help out vulnerable residents as Los Angeles County remains under a "safer-at-home" order during the coronavirus outbreak.

Each package costs $70 and will be limited to one household per week, a statement from Torrance officials said. Those interested in placing an order can call 310-618-6339 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday or submit an order online on www.cityoftorranceca.com/TC2Go.html.

A uniformed city official in a marked city vehicle will make deliveries as quickly as possible but may take three business days, authorities said. The employee will either ring a resident's doorbell or knock before placing the order down and stepping 6 feet away from the door.

A Torrance employee stands next to a city vehicle in this photo released by the city to promote a grocery delivery service for at-risk community members set to begin on March 31, 2020.

"You are welcome to wave at us but please keep your social distance to protect both you and our City staff," says the Torrance COVID-19 website. "Delivery Staff will wait a moment to see if the order is retrieved but will move on after a minute to complete other orders for those also in need."

Packages will vary, and depending on availability, will include the following items from participating grocery stores:

Chicken/turkey (about a 2-pound pack)

Beef (steak/ground, about a 2-pound pack)

Milk (at least 1/2 gallon, potentially soy, whole or reduced/non-fat)

Eggs (at least a dozen)

Butter (1 pound)

Bread (1 loaf)

Boxed pasta, rice or mac and cheese (2)

Cereal (1 box)

Canned soups, veggies and/or beans (2)

Celery stalk (1)

Carrots (1 pound)

Onions (2)

Garlic (1 head)

Apples (2)

Oranges (2)

Can of disinfectant spray (Lysol or similar)

Dish Soap (at least 8 ounces)

Toilet Paper (at least a 4-pack), a box of tissues, or paper towels (a 2-pack)

The move comes a day after L.A. county announced that five of the latest COVID-19 deaths in the region occurred in people who were over 60 and had health problems. While officials did not disclose where those patients lived, the county has confirmed 32 cases in Torrance.

Many grocery stores across the state have volunteered to open their doors early for vulnerable groups. In the city of L.A., officials passed an ordinance that requires retail food stores to reserve their first hour for shoppers who are at risk.

As the businesses continue to operate, a number of stores have reported COVID-19 cases among employees, including a Vallarta Supermarkets location in Canoga Park and a Whole Foods store in Huntington Beach.

Stores have been ramping up safety measures such as installing sneeze guards at cash registers and placing markers to encourage shoppers to stay 6 feet away from others.