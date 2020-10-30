City of Ventura plans to regulate use of polystyrene containers at businesses

Randy Dinius has his hands full in downtown Ventura earlier in October 2020. Ventura is proceeding with plans to regulate the use of Styrofoam from local restaurants and other businesses. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The city of Ventura is proceeding with plans to regulate the use of polystyrene, popularly known by the brand name Styrofoam, from local restaurants and businesses.

The ordinance was introduced during a Ventura City Council meeting last week, following a 6-0 vote in February to begin drafting its language.

The polystyrene material is commonly used for single-use plates, cups, take-out food containers and packing materials, and is harmful to the environment, officials said.

“Expanded polystyrene litter is one of the most prevalent and hard-to-remove items found on our beaches due to its weight and fragility,” City Manager Alex McIntyre and Public Works Director Phillip Nelson wrote in a report for the council. It does not biodegrade, and it cannot be recycled, they said.

