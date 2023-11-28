A homeless center that serves as a mental health center is causing controversy in Santa Ana.

City officials are now asking the Board of Supervisors to not fund the group that runs the Multi-Service Center, the Mental Health Agency of Orange County (MHA), citing safety concerns in the business district and residential neighborhoods surrounding the facility, which is located at 2416 South Main Street.

The walk-in facility was constructed for unhoused individuals to obtain mental health services, but the city says it’s been a nuisance for years.

The city is currently in litigation with MHA, arguing that clients of the facility often wander away from the property and towards nearby homes and businesses.

Those for and against the Multi-Service Center (MSC) voiced their concerns at a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning.

“The Santa Ana Police Department received more than 249 calls for services at MHA’s property regarding clients of MHA,” Claudia Perez, Chief of Staff to the Mayor of Santa Ana, said on Tuesday. “Those calls include allegations of assault, battery, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, indecent exposure, rape, robbery, theft, vandalism, vehicle burglary and other crimes.”

Santa Ana Mayor Valerie Amezcua is in agreement that funding for the program should be cut.

Amezcua released a letter voicing her opposition to the homeless center that reads in part:

“The city has endured the negative impacts of the unhoused that visit MHA’s Multi-Services Center (MSC) at 2416 South Main Street. MHA’s clients wander into the surrounding residential neighborhoods … and the calls for service to the Santa Ana Police Department from businesses and residents surrounding the MSC are disturbing … I strongly encourage the Board of Supervisors to not approve … a contract with MHA.”

The Mental Health Agency of Orange County responded Monday on their Facebook page with a message that reads in part:

“The city is losing in court so they have decided to rally NIMBY types to attend tomorrow’s Board of Supervisors meeting … This is the ONLY program of its kind in Orange County, serving a population that rarely qualifies – because of high thresholds or barriers – for the shelter programs in our community. We cannot let this program close!”

According to KTLA 5 Orange County Bureau Chief Chip Yost, the Board of Supervisors did vote to approve one more year of funding for the facility, but with the condition that they find a new location for the following year.