Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and city councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez announced the opening of PATH Villas Hollywood, the city’s newest supportive housing site, on Thursday.

The new housing site is a six story, 60-unit development serving low-income seniors ages 55 and up that are transitioning out of homelessness, according to a release from PATH Ventures.

Out of the 60 units, 45 are studios, which are approximately 450 square feet. In addition, 14 one-bedroom units coming in around 740 square feet will be joined by a 970-square foot two-bedroom unit for the building manager.

Property management and intensive care management offices are located on the ground floor of the building, PATH Ventures said, which also contains a landscaped courtyard and a large community room complete with a communal teaching kitchen.

On-site services include motivational interview training, building coping skills, harm reduction and life skills education, as well as community building activities and linkages to nearby resources to help residents achieve short and long-term goals, according to PATH Ventures.

“We recognize the need for more affordable homes to truly end homelessness,” said PATH CEO Jennifer Hark Dietz. “That is why we redeveloped this site, making it one of the many PATH Ventures communities in operation or development across California, with a large majority in Los Angeles County.”

Local officials believe that the opening of the housing site is an essential step in the fight against homelessness plaguing the city.

“Residents of this new housing complex will now be able to get mental health and addiction treatment, jobs programs and everything they need to get on their feet,” Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez said. “This is exactly the type of project we want to see more of, because there are thousands of people living on our streets who want this assistance…we just need to give them a helping hand.”

Since its founding in 2007, PATH Ventures has constructed or began development on more than 2,500 homes statewide.

