A temporary road closure through Griffith Park will soon become permanent in an effort to protect pedestrians and reduce traffic in the popular L.A. destination.

The safety measure comes after a suspected DUI driver was charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 77-year-old bicyclist in April.

The Los Angeles City Board of Recreation and Parks voted Thursday to permanently shut down a portion of Griffith Park Drive from near the 134 Freeway to the Mount Hollywood Drive turnoff, a road motorists often use to avoid traffic on the highway.

Mayor Eric Garcetti told KTLA that roads through the park have become increasingly busy and dangerous.

“We want the streets not to just be for cars,” Garcetti said.

Honus, a bicyclist who frequents the popular park, said he was relieved to hear about the permanent closure.

“I’ve been almost hit a couple of times,” Honus said. “It’s so awesome they finally closed down his road because it’s so scary.”

The closure goes into effect immediately, but officials will get to work soon on constructing a more permanent barrier and signage in the area.