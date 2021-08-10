City policy analysts advise against homeless facilities at key L.A. beaches and parks

Los Angeles should not pursue plans for overnight camping or other homeless facilities at Westchester Park, Mar Vista Park and a parking lot next to Will Rogers State Beach, city policy analysts said Tuesday.

In a four-page report, City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo said six locations floated by City Councilman Mike Bonin as possible sites for homeless facilities would be be too expensive or otherwise unsuitable — and should be disregarded.

The findings could help Bonin quell an uproar in parts of his district, which stretches from Los Angeles International Airport north to Pacific Palisades. Several neighborhood groups had come out against Bonin’s decision to consider Will Rogers and other recreation areas as possible sites for temporary shelter.

In his report, Szabo concluded that one parking lot at Will Rogers and another at Dockweiler Beach in Playa del Rey lack proper sewer access, fire hydrants and electrical service to accommodate 24/7 residential living. He also reported that Westchester Park and Mar Vista Park are already heavily used, attracting thousands of children and generating $500,000 per year for the Department of Recreation and Parks.

