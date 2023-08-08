Thousands of city workers in Los Angeles are taking part in a one-day strike Tuesday to bring attention to what they describe as unfair labor practices and the city’s failure to bargain in good faith.

More than 11,000 city workers for SEIU Local 721, including sanitation workers, heavy-duty mechanics, engineers, gardeners, custodians, lifeguards and many others, are expected to take part in the strike.

The picket lines were already in full force by 5 a.m. in front of City Hall on Spring Street.

Workers say they are tired of vacant positions requiring workers to take on large amounts of overtime and are ready to send a message about what they describe as unfair labor practices.

“We’re being very overworked, we’re understaffed, the city has disrespected us and we’re tired of it. If they continue to disrespect us we’re gonna shut it down,” said Dion Cornelious, a bus operator and executive board member for SEIU Local 721.

Services expected to be impacted by the one-day strike include trash pickup (delayed one day), public swimming pools (closed), animal shelters (closed), traffic services such as parking enforcement and large event services. The 311 call center will be open but call times could be longer than average.

Police, fire and paramedics will not be affected by the strike. Summer camps and daycare centers will remain open along with libraries and homeless operations.

Protests were planned at several locations across the city, including the Tom Bradley Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport.

Workers there grabbed signs and began picketing by 3:30 a.m.

Flights were not expected to be impacted but travelers were urged to arrive even earlier than normal for flights.

Striking workers were expected to leave the airport and head over to City Hall to join in a larger rally scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The workers’ contract has yet to expire, but the one-day strike was approved to show the city what could happen if an agreement is not reached.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement about the ongoing negotiations.

“My office is implementing a plan ensuring no public safety or housing and homelessness emergency operations are impacted by this action. Like I said over the weekend, the city will always be available to make progress with SEIU 721 and we will continue bargaining in good faith,” Bass’ statement read.