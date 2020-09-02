City workers face possible pay cuts, furloughs as L.A. considers declaring fiscal emergency

Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield, pictured in 2015, said furloughs and buyouts will be “terrible” for the city. But he’s leaning toward approving them.(Los Angeles Times)

Two months ago, the Los Angeles City Council hatched a plan for weathering its latest financial crisis: Give thousands of city employees up to $80,000 to retire, and hope the savings would be enough to avoid pay cuts for other city workers.

Now, with the budget outlook still grim, and interest in employee buyouts falling shy of initial hopes, the city’s elected leaders have decided to pursue both strategies: paying workers to leave their jobs, while reducing salaries 10% for many who remain.

The council is scheduled to vote Wednesday to give buyouts to an estimated 1,277 employees and clear the way for more than 15,000 workers to begin furloughs, or one unpaid day off every two weeks.

To carry out the furloughs, the council must approve a declaration of fiscal emergency establishing that the city has sustained a major hit to its sales taxes, hotel taxes and other revenue. That type of declaration is L.A.’s first since 2012, when the city was clawing its way out of the last recession.

