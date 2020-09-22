Civil rights attorney Ben Crump to provide results of independent investigation into LASD fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee

The family of Dijon Kizzee and civil rights attorney Ben Crump on Tuesday were set to discuss the findings of an independent investigation into the fatal shooting of the 29-year-old by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies last month.

At the news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, attorneys for Kizzee’s family will respond to evidence the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department presented last week claiming Kizzee opened fire on deputies, and how those allegations differ from the independent investigation.

Kizzee was stopped by deputies on Aug. 31 in the Westmont neighborhood of South L.A. for a vehicle violation while he was allegedly riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the street in the area of 110th Street and Budlong Avenue.

Last week, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials alleged Kizzee picked up a pistol before deputies chasing him over the bicycle violation fired 19 shots, killing him. Officials originally said Kizzee “made a motion” toward a gun that dropped from a jacket as he fell to the ground.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the two deputies involved were a trainee and his training officer who were on patrol in the area.

Crump said Kizzee was shot while running away from the two deputies who opened fire.

“Dijon Kizzee did not deserve to be executed like this in cold blood as he was running away,” Crump said earlier this month. “He was riding a bicycle while Black.”

Kizzee’s death sparked several days of demonstrations and unrest that attracted hundreds of anti-racism protesters to South L.A. and resulted in many arrests.

