Claremont mother killed 18-month-old child before killing herself: Police

A woman killed her 18-month-old daughter before killing herself in Claremont, authorities said Wednesday.

Police responded to an apartment along the 1400 block of Morton Circle about 7 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check after a mother and her child had not been seen or heard from for days.

Officers knocked on the door, but there was no answer, Claremont police said in a news release. They eventually entered the apartment and found a 33-year-old woman and her daughter unresponsive. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother was identified as Anabel Reyes-Becerra and the daughter was identified as Arianny Reyes-Arevalo, Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner records show.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the mother killed the child and then committed suicide,” the news release states.

A knife, believed to be the weapon used in the incident, was recovered at the scene.

Police said there was no sign of forced entry into the home and there does not appear to be any outstanding suspects.

Police did not release any additional details about the deaths, which remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Claremont Police Department detective bureau at 909-399-5420.