Claremont residents are scrambling to protect their homes amid groundwater that is seeping up to the surface.

What started as a small trickle has grown into a steady flow, residents of the Stone Canyon neighborhood told KTLA.

On streets like Moody Place, hoses and sandbags are diverting water into the street, where it can drain into the gutters.

It began earlier this month, but it’s only grown in intensity and scale, affecting more and more homes.

While this normally occurs during years of heavy rains like this one, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also letting water out of a nearby dam, though it has not been confirmed if that release of water is contributing to the groundwater seepage.