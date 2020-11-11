Claremont woman pleads no contest to fatally striking cyclist, attempting to kill 2 others

A vigil was held for a slain Claremont cyclist on Nov. 5, 2018. (KTLA)

A 63-year-old woman pleaded no contest Tuesday to intentionally running over a cyclist in Claremont and to attempting to run over two other cyclists, officials said.

Sandra Marie Wicksted, of Claremont, entered her plea to one count each of voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon, as well as two counts of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Related Content Claremont Woman Charged with Intentionally Killing Bicyclist with Station Wagon, Attempting to Kill 4 Others

Wicksted was immediately sentenced to 16 years in state prison, the DA’s office said.

On Nov. 3, 2018, Wicksted was charged with intentionally striking and killing bicyclist Leslie Ann Pray with a car, as well as trying to run down four other people.

Pray, 54, died after Wickstead crashed into her with a green 1996 Mercury Tracer station wagon in the 1900 block of Mills Avenue, near the 210 Freeway.

A motive in the alleged attack was not provided.