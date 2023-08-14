Recording industry insider Clarence Avant, who garnered the nickname of the “Godfather of Black Music,” died at his Los Angeles home Sunday night, according to reports.

His death was announced by family members and reported by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death was given.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Avant/Sarandos family announce the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant,” a quote from his family said in the Variety report. “Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as ‘the Black Godfather’ in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports.”

Avant’s death comes about a year and a half after his wife, philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, was fatally shot by an intruder who entered their Beverly Hills home on Dec. 1, 2021.

Her killer, 30-year-old Aariel Maynor, was arrested and then found guilty of first-degree murder in April of 2022. Maynor was sentenced to 190 years to life in prison.

Avant, who managed countless musical talents, and advised producers and artists, was the subject of the 2019 Netflix documentary “The Black Godfather.”

Clarence Avant leaves behind daughter Nicole, who is married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and son Alexander.