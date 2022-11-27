Classes at Santa Paula High School in Ventura County are canceled Monday and Tuesday after a fire caused extensive damage to the school’s gymnasium.

The fire erupted around 12:42 a.m. Sunday in the Bryden Gymnasium, which was built in the 1930s, authorities said.

Fire crews from Ventura County, the City of Ventura, Fillmore and Oxnard battled the blaze for several hours and protected surrounding homes.

No injuries were reported.

(Ventura County Fire Department)

“Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,” the district said.

District officials said they would provide more information regarding classes on Wednesday “as soon as possible.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.