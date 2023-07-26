Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man at a Long Beach gas station Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at the Valero station near the Intersection of Atlantic Avenue and North Atlantic Place.

Police investigate a fatal shooting in Long Beach on July 25, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

Investigators told KTLA the victim was shot multiple times before being transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A man who heard the gunshots saw police arriving at the station and realized the victim was a store clerk.

“I’ve just known him for probably a few months … just coming down here to buy stuff from the store … So I kind of know him you know but it’s just terrible,” Steven Luzero said.

Detectives have not confirmed the identity of the victim.

A black Nissan sedan left in front of the store was investigated but its connection to the incident was unclear.

A motive for the shooting is also unknown.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 562-435-6711.