Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man at a Long Beach gas station Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at the Valero station near the Intersection of Atlantic Avenue and North Atlantic Place.
Investigators told KTLA the victim was shot multiple times before being transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A man who heard the gunshots saw police arriving at the station and realized the victim was a store clerk.
“I’ve just known him for probably a few months … just coming down here to buy stuff from the store … So I kind of know him you know but it’s just terrible,” Steven Luzero said.
Detectives have not confirmed the identity of the victim.
A black Nissan sedan left in front of the store was investigated but its connection to the incident was unclear.
A motive for the shooting is also unknown.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 562-435-6711.