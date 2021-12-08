Clerk fatally stabs customer during fight at Victorville convenience store, police say

A convenience store clerk was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a customer to death during an altercation in Victorville.

Deputies received a disturbance call at the Circle K in the 15800 block of Mojave Drive just after 4 a.m., according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

Victorville resident Elijah Griego, 25, was unresponsive when deputies found him on the ground outside the store with multiple stab wounds.

Griego was given CPR and transported to a local hospital, where he later died, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators determined a store clerk, identified as 25-year-old Jeremy Fearon, had been in a physical altercation with Griego when the stabbing occurred.

There was no word on what prompted the fight.

It was also unclear if Griego and Fearon knew each other prior to the altercation.

Fearon was arrested and remains in custody without bail, the news release stated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3609. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-27463 or go to wetip.com.