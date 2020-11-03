Climbing COVID-19 cases hurt hope of faster reopening in L.A. County

Jennifer Olivas hands treats to 6-year-old twins Loucia Ramirez, left, and Adriana Ramirez during the Monterey Park Candy Caravan on Oct. 29, 2020. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Hopes that a wider reopening of Los Angeles County’s economy could come in time for the holidays appear to be fading, as the region continues to see a steady uptick in the average number of daily coronavirus infections.

While the spike is nowhere near as severe as those in other parts of the country, L.A. County’s seven-day average has increased from 940 new cases a day in early October to more than 1,275 each day as of last week, health officials said.

L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced 1,406 new COVID-19 cases Monday, following 1,590 on Sunday. The county’s total now tops 310,000.

The county typically reports fewer new cases on Sunday and Monday because of reporting lags over the weekend, “so, if that trend holds true, we’re going to see higher numbers the rest of the week,” Ferrer said during a briefing.

