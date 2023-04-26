Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, according to reports from ESPN and The Athletic.

Leonard did not play in the final three games of the Clippers’ first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns after suffering the injury during Game 1. The Clippers were eliminated Tuesday night, losing 136-130.

The Clippers and Leonard will decide on the course of treatment within the next two weeks, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rehabilitation time for a meniscus repair is about 3 to 6 months, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

This is the second time in three seasons that Leonard, 31, has suffered a knee injury in the playoffs. He suffered a partial tear in his right ACL during the 2021 West Conference Semifinals and missed the entire 2021-22 season.

The Clippers were also hobbled in the playoffs by the absence of forward Paul George who has not played since March 21 due to a right knee sprain.