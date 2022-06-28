350 local basketball courts have been renovated and restored thanks to the Los Angeles Clippers. (Los Angeles Clippers provided photo)

The Los Angeles Clippers organization and its partners have completed a multiyear project to restore and revamp hundreds of local basketball courts.

Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer was joined by L.A. city leaders at the newly-renovated Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Center Tuesday afternoon to announce the completion of the project and cut the ribbon at the recreation center.

In total, 350 public basketball courts were renovated throughout the L.A City Parks system thanks to a gift from the Clippers and the Ballmer family back in 2018.

Ballmer said 98% of the Los Angeles population, more than 3.9 million people, are now within two miles of one of the newly renovated courts. Many live even closer.

“This is a proud achievement,” Ballmer said Tuesday. “Our dedicated team of city workers, contractors and staff, despite many obstacles, including a pandemic, completed this early. This project was a complete team effort.”

The Clippers Community Courts project began as a grant several years ago. The NBA franchise and city leadership came together to restore the courts through the understanding that updated and safe places to play and gather would have an impact on “all economic levels and in all geographic areas of L.A.,” the Clippers said in a news release.

Mayor Eric Garcetti was among those on hand during Tuesday’s ceremony at the Obama Sports Center at Rancho Cienega Park.

Garcetti said he hopes the renovated and revamped parks will enhance the quality of life, create new opportunities and promote healthier communities for the people that live in the area.

“Here in Los Angeles, the Clippers are so much more than a basketball organization – they’re an agent for social and economic change, and one of our strongest partners in our work to empower young Angelenos,” Garcetti said.

In the four years since the project began, the Clippers Community Courts have hosted hundreds of pickup games, tournaments and family battles of HORSE. But the basketball courts have also been used as shelters, child care centers and alternative learning sites during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ballmer, Garcetti and other local leaders participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Obame Sports Center Tuesday. The newly renovated community space includes its own set of Clippers courts, as well as a new technology center and resources for children, adults and seniors.

The Clippers Community Courts project was managed by the nonprofit Los Angeles Parks Foundation, with oversight by the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks.