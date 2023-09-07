If you’ve enjoyed watching the Los Angeles Clippers play on KTLA, you’ll be excited to know that even more coverage is on the way.

In addition to airing 15 games — including all four preseason games — KTLA will air a miniseries about the team called “Clippers’ Clipboard.”

The miniseries will air during the KTLA Morning News, the team and KTLA announced in a Thursday news release.

“Making live Clippers games available to all Southern California viewers is a priority for the Clippers, especially as we prepare to move into our new home, Intuit Dome, for the 2024-25 season,” said Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker. “KTLA proved last year that not only are they an incredible broadcast partner, but one who helps us reach millions of fans through live games, their #1 local newscast, and special Clippers programming.”

The three-part miniseries will air starting Sept. 14 and will include behind-the-scenes access and interviews with stars like Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook; coach Ty Lue; and other Clippers personalities.

“Once again, from the start of Clippers training camp to home games in a new arena, ‘LA’s Very Own’ KTLA 5 will be there every exciting step of the way,” KTLA Vice President and General Manager Janene Drafs said. “Clippers fans across Southern California can count on KTLA for exciting pre- and post-game shows, insightful analysis, up-to-the-moment Clippers news, special features on the players and coaches, and one-of-a-kind related programming. Our team at KTLA is excited to continue our partnership with the Clippers through the 2024-2025 basketball season.”

This year will mark the 15th in which Clippers games are shown on KTLA. Click here for the Clippers’ schedule to see which games will air on KTLA.