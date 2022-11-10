The Los Angeles Clippers will honor the history of the Drew League and its place in L.A. basketball lore when the team rolls out its new “City Edition” uniforms.

The City Edition jerseys are a joint effort between the NBA, its teams and Nike and are meant to reflect the “stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique.”

It’s the sixth season that the league and Nike have released City Edition jerseys; each team receives a new jersey design each season.

Previously, prior to Nike becoming the exclusive jersey provider for the NBA, most teams trotted out the same Home/Away jersey combos with the occasional throwback option.

This year’s Los Angeles Clippers City Edition jersey is inspired by the iconic Watts Towers in South Los Angeles.

The black jersey features a colorful mosaic and custom-designed wordmark that “combines the classic scripts from the Clippers and the Drew League.”

The Drew League is a pro–am basketball league that was founded in the ’70s is held every summer in L.A.

“Green, a prominent color within the pro-am league, is used to Ire the inside bottom of the jersey and the league’s motto, ‘No Excuse. Just Produce.’ is featured on the jock tag alongside the Drew League’s founding year, 1973, and the year it celebrates its 50th anniversary, 2023,” according to the team.

The Los Angeles Clippers unveiled their new 2022-23 City Edition jerseys on Nov. 10, 2022 (Nike)

Dino Smiley, CEO of the Drew League, described the new jerseys as an unbelievable honor.

“‘No Excuse. Just Produce.’ is a motto that the Drew League lives by. It means that you can be aggressive, tough, and do everything you have to do between the lines, but outside of those lines you have to produce through community programs and service,” Smiley said. “There’s no team l can think of that does that more than the Clippers.”

Clippers players Paul George, John Wall and Norm Powell, as well as head coach Ty Lue, have participated in the Drew League over the years.

The Clippers Community Courts program, which restored more than 350 basketball courts across the Los Angeles area, included renovations for the indoor and outdoor courts at Drew Middle School where Jr. Drew games are played.

“Uniforms aren’t just a piece of clothing. Uniforms can help break down barriers, bring people together, build community, and expand sport for a new generation,” Nike said of the City Edition uniform effort.

The jerseys are available for purchase now on NBA.com, Nike.com and other select retailers.