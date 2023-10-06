Los Angeles Clippers players and coaches teamed up with the Utah Jazz to help Maui wildfire relief efforts this week.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and several players, including point guard Xavier Moon, forward Kenyon Martin Jr., center Mason Plumlee and rookie Bryson Williams, visited the Hawaii Food Bank Wednesday.

“Both teams played a crucial role in sorting and inspecting fresh produce and dry items, preparing them for delivery to nourish our ‘ohana,” the Hawaii Food Bank posted on its Instagram page along with video of the day’s events.

Images of Lue and the players volunteering at the warehouse were also posted on the Clippers’ Instagram feed.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue (foreground) is seen at the Hawaii Food Bank in an image posted on the Clippers’ Instagram feed.

“We hope to see you again soon and wish you the best of luck in Sunday’s game! 🏀,” the Food Bank said in appreciation of the effort.

The Clippers opened their 2023 training camp in Hawaii this week and will face the Utah Jazz in a preseason game on Sunday.