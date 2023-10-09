A nightclub security guard was shot by a man after an altercation at a trendy spot in West Hollywood early Monday morning.

The suspected shooter, only described as a man, and the guard got into a confrontation at the hotspot Apt 200, located at 7746 Santa Monica Blvd., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 12:50 a.m., the clubgoer returned with a handgun and shot the security guard in the leg, officials said.

The alleged shooter was arrested at the scene, while the guard was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.