Coach arrested on suspicion of placing camera in girls’ bathroom at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga

An assistant football coach at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga was arrested after allegedly placing a camera in a girls’ restroom.

Police were notified this week about the discovery of a covert recording device found by a staff member in a student restroom at the school located at 6001 Milliken Ave., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release Wednesday.

Detectives immediately began an investigation and later determined that a school staff member, identified as 52-year-old David Riden, was responsible for placing the camera in the girls’ restroom, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

A search of Riden’s home and car turned up multiple electronic devices that were seized by detectives, according to the news release.

Riden, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, was arrested and booked on suspicion of invasion of privacy following an interview with police.

Riden had been employed at Los Osos High School since 2015, serving as the boys’ locker room attendant and assistant coach for the varsity football team.

He resigned from his position with the Chaffey Joint Union High School District Tuesday, the news release stated.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and authorities are asking that anyone with information contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department or call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.