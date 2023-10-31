On Saturday, several players for the Colorado Buffaloes had their valuables stolen from their locker room at the Rose Bowl. Now, their famous head coach is saying that the legendary Pasadena venue should recompense his athletes.

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, referenced the legendary Rose Bowl game’s nickname as the “Granddaddy of them all” when he addressed reporters Tuesday.

“All that stuff should be replaced. This is the Rose Bowl. They say the Granddaddy of them all, right? I’m sure Granddaddy has some money,” Sanders said, as reported by the Athletic. “Grandpa should have some money to give these kids.”

After Saturday’s 28-16 loss to the UCLA Bruins, the Buffaloes returned to their locker room to find out valuables like jewelry had been stolen from some players.

The Denver Post reported that at least five players were victimized, “including three players who allegedly had gold and diamond chains worth thousands of dollars stolen.”

The Pasadena Police Department is investigating, according to the Los Angeles Times, and police officials confirmed to KTLA that only the Colorado locker room was struck, not UCLA’s.

“IN LOCKER ROOM YOU WOULD THINK YOUR STUFF SAFE MAN ITS CRAZY😡,” defensive back Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig wrote on X, formerly Twitter.