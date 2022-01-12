Coachella 2022 lineup: Harry Styles, Kanye West and Billie Eilish set to headline

Festivalgoers attend the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018, in Indio, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Harry Styles has been booked for this year’s Coachella festival, joining a lineup that includes headliners Kanye West and Billie Eilish, as well as EDM group Swedish House Mafia.

According to a source, the British pop star (and former One Direction heartthrob) will headline the 2022 edition of pop music’s highest-profile festival, which is scheduled to go down April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.

The news was first reported in Billboard.

The show will mark the first time Coachella has taken place in three years, after the 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A huge moneymaker for Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based promoter that puts it on, Coachella in 2020 was supposed to feature Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and a reunited Rage Against the Machine.

