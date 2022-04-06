The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are taking over Kanye West’s Coachella headlining slot, the music festival announced Wednesday.

They will be performing together as co-headliners on Sunday April 17 and 24, after West, who now goes by Ye, backed out earlier this week.

They each reposted the updated Coachella lineup to their social media pages, but haven’t directly commented on the new gig.

R&B/pop artist The Weeknd has previously performed at the music festival three times; in 2012, 2015 and 2018, according to Billboard.

EDM group Swedish House Mafia was already on the original lineup for Coachella 2022, but it wasn’t clear when they were slotted for. They last performed at the festival in 2012 and then disbanded before reuniting in 2019, USA Today reports. They’re expected to release a new album, “Paradise Again,” just two days before their Coachella performance.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 13: DJ group Swedish House Mafia spins onstage during day 1 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

SHM also collaborated with The Weeknd on his latest album, “Dawn FM,” which was released in January.

What happened to Ye?

In February, Ye said he won’t perform at Coachella if singer Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to fellow rapper Travis Scott for saying she waits “for people to be OK until I keep going,” during a concert where she stopped the show and had her stage crew help a fan in the crowd.

Ye apparently saw that comment as a diss to Scott, referencing when nine people died after a crowd rush at his Astroworld Festival.

“Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen,” West wrote in his post, according to The Hill. “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

In a comment on West’s Instagram post, Eilish wrote, “literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan,” The Hill reports.

Ye has not clarified if his decision to pull out of Coachella is directly related to what happened with Eilish, who is also headlining at the music festival later this month.