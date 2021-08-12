Coachella, Stagecoach among AEG-owned events and venues to require COVID vaccine

Festivalgoers attend the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018, in Indio, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Goldenvoice, the music events company that puts on Coachella and Stagecoach, will require proof of full vaccination for concertgoers and event staff at all of its clubs, venues and festivals.

The vaccination policy, which Goldenvoice parent company AEG says is “limited only as required by law,” will take effect nationwide no later than Oct. 1.

“The decision comes on the heels of the dramatic surge in Covid-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads throughout the United States,” AEG said in a statement.

AEG is either an owner or partner in iconic venues in Southern California, including The Roxy, the El Rey Theatre, the Staples Center, Dignity Health Sports Park, and the Toyota Sports Performance Center. They also put on festivals including the Coachella Music & Arts Festival, Stagecoach, Firefly Music Festival, Day N Vegas, and The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, among others.

Coachella, which is scheduled to take place on consecutive weekends from April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24 next year, is currently sold out. It was previously postponed or canceled three times due to the pandemic.

Several venues have already been following local government vaccination mandates, AEG said, with others anticipated to come in the weeks leading up to Oct. 1.

“The date was chosen specifically to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so,” the AEG statement reads.

Leading up to the Oct. 1 deadline, the company will implement a policy requiring proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of the show date.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” Jay Marciano, chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, said in a written statement. “The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

For the show to go on, we have updated our vaccination policy to ensure the safety of fans, artists, and live event workers. More info here:https://t.co/eCrI5ksJRf pic.twitter.com/8BucJm9f43 — Coachella (@coachella) August 12, 2021