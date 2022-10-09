Alexander Felix, 22, of Coachella is pictured in this undated photo provided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

A Coachella man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after he crashed his vehicle into a light post and a fence early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the man’s 2-year-old son was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital.

The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. near the intersection of Tyler Street and Avenue 53 in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found 22-year-old Alexander Felix at the scene.

Felix’s son suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital. Sheriff’s officials said the boy was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

Felix was arrested and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio to await charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to contact Deputy Williams at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at 760-863-8990. Anonymous tips can be made through Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.