A road rage confrontation during a traffic jam in Coachella was caught on camera Sunday afternoon on the final day of the four-day music festival.

An aggressive driver in a white Honda CRV was captured on video attempting to cut off several cars when the clash occurred and then escalated.

“I saw everything happen for what it is only because he was harassing me at first and merging into my lane,” one of the victims, a man identified only as Shawn, told KTLA.

He had been in one vehicle when a backseat passenger in the white Honda started hurling insults. Shawn said that it was surprising to see that kind of behavior outside the popular music event, which is spread over two weekends.

“Nobody really expects to go to a festival and get assaulted and harassed. So, like always good energy and good vibes,” he said.

The car that he was in didn’t yield to the aggressive driver, and that’s when the situation got even more heated. A backseat passenger in the white Honda threw what appears to be a glass bottle into a different vehicle, shattering a side window on that car.

Shawn then stepped out of the vehicle he was in and confronted the driver of the Honda.

“I had to stand up for them,” he said. “I knew they were scared as much as I was too.”

Man believed to have thrown at a bottle at a vehicle, shattering its window in Coachella April 23, 2023. (the feels)

Shot from another vehicle showing someone throwing a glass bottle at a vehicle’s window and shattering it in Coachella April 23, 2023. (the feels)

Broken glass seen in a vehicle after a man allegedly threw a glass bottle at the car, shattering one of its windows in Coachella April 23, 2023. (the feels)

They were able to get the Honda’s license plate number before the driver turned the vehicle around and took off.

“People can be on edge, I totally get that, but it doesn’t give you a right to just destroy someone’s property because you didn’t get your way,” Shawn said. “That’s all. Like, I don’t care for him to go to jail or whatever. I just want him to know what he did was wrong, and I just want him to do better, be better.”

The driver whose window was shattered filed a police report. No one involved in the incident was injured.